Bigg Boss OTT Promo: Neha Bhasin becomes FIRST confirmed contestant of Karan Johar’s show; Watch

It is just a week left for Bigg Boss OTT to go on air on the digital platform and the excitement among the audience is perceptible. To note, will be hosting the digital version of the popular reality show and there have been speculations about who will be seen entering the BB house. And now the makers have shared a new promo of Bigg Boss OTT and introduced singer Neha Bhasin as the first confirmed contestant of the show.

The new promo featured the Bajre Da Sitta singer getting ready in her make up room. Later she introduced herself as the confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss OTT. In the promo, Neha stated that while she will be entering the house as a contestant, she is sure to give a tough competition to other contestants and will not budge in to anyone in the house. Clearly, Neha is all set to take over the popular reality show with her edgy swag and the new promo is set to make the audience more excited.

Take a look at Bigg Boss OTT Promo introducing Neha Bhasin as the first contestant:

Meanwhile, Karan is quite excited to host Bigg Boss OTT and called himself a huge fan of the popular reality show. “My mom and I are huge Bigg Boss fans and wouldn’t miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with Bigg Boss OTT… it will surely be Over the Top. It’s my mother’s dream come true,” he added.

