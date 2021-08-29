Bigg Boss OTT Promo: Nishant Bhat cracks up Raqesh Bapat as he hilariously calls him 'Raqesh Babu'.

As time goes by, the Bigg Boss OTT space only keeps getting wilder, interesting and entertaining by the day. In a new promo of Bigg Boss OTT, ahead of the Sunday's episode, we get to see a rare exchange between Nishant Bhat and Raqesh Bapat. The duo, who have flared tensions in the house in the past, were taped amidst a fun banter. However, it was Nishant who was adding all the fun.

In the new promo, we get to see Nishant dedicating a poem of sorts to Raqesh. While hilariously reciting it, he calls Raqesh as 'Raqesh Babu'. In the video, Raqesh can be seen sitting in the living room while Nishant is in the bedroom and loudly reciting the poem.

At one point, he even goes on to say, "Shamita se darrte Raqesh babu." The new promo was shared by Voot and the caption for the same read, "Dil se haste Raqesh babu, Shamita se darrte Raqesh babu Kya Raqesh babu hai aapke bhi favourite? Watch #BiggBossOTT, streaming now on Voot!"

Take a look at Nishant and Raqesh's video below:

Raqesh and Shamita's chemistry on the show has been palpable. Recently, Raqesh also planted a kiss on Shamita's cheek after she said, "Come here and give me a kiss right now." Raqesh obliged instantly. On tonight's episode, is set to make an entry and take the excitement level a notch higher.

