Bigg Boss OTT promo out: Karan Johar reveals surprising changes in the upcoming reality show

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss is coming back with another season. The news has already created a lot of buzz among the viewers. But this time the show is returning with few changes. The show will be having an OTT version also and it will be hosted by Bollywood producer . He will be hosting for six weeks. However, to increase the excitement level among the audience, the makers have released the promo of the show on social media. The show will start on August 8.

Voot shared the promo video on its Instagram handle and wrote, “Woahhhhhhh woahhhhh Karan this is definitely crazy. OMGGGGGGGG we cannot wait. Bigg Boss OTT aa raha hai lekar some wild, crazy Over The Top entertainment only on Voot.” The video opens with Karan Johar saying that on TV Salman will be hosting the show and he will be hosting it on OTT Voot.” He further shows that there is a slight change in the contestants’ clothes. What also makes this show even more interesting for the viewers is that the common man will have uncommon powers and will decide the punishments for the Bigg Boss OTT House inmates.

To note, contestants’ lists are still not out. Speculations are rife about few celebrities but an official announcement is awaited.

Speaking about the upcoming show, Karan Johar says, “Being a fan of the show, I’m excited about the new elements we’ve introduced to Bigg Boss OTT. I’m eagerly waiting to see the viewers’ participation in the show that takes over-the-top to an altogether new higher level. Not to forget, I’m also eagerly looking forward to seeing what kinds of punishment the audiences will give to the contestants.” Inviting audiences for the exciting times ahead, he signs off saying, “Mere saath Bigg Boss OTT ke maze loot... First time 24x7 only on Voot.” Recently, Bigg Boss 15 under construction house pictures got leaked on the internet.

