Bigg Boss OTT Promo: Rakhi Sawant to finally enter Karan Johar’s show

It’s been over 10 days since Bigg Boss OTT was premiered and the popular reality show has started with a bang. The show has not just come with an interesting ensemble of contestants but has also been witnessing high voltage drama since the first day. And now Bigg Boss OTT is likely to witness a double dose of entertainment as Rakhi Sawant is set to enter ’s show soon. Yes! Days after Rakhi expressed her disappointment towards Bigg Boss OTT makers for not inviting her to the show, she will soon be seen gracing KJo’s show.

The revelation was made during the recent promo of the show wherein the makers revealed Rakhi is set to appear on Bigg Boss OTT. To note, the actress will be making an appearance on the show tomorrow. However, the makers didn’t divulge details about Rakhi’s stint on the show. Now it will be interesting to see if Rakhi will be entering Bigg Boss OTT as a guest or as a special contestant. Earlier, the Kaanta Laga actress had entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant and went on to become the entertainment queen of the house.

Take a look at the Bigg Boss OTT promo:

Meanwhile, Rakhi had earlier shared a video on Instagram and admitted being upset with Bigg Boss OTT makers for inviting Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to show and not her. “I am really very upset. Bigg Boss OTT, you always think me to be Over the Top but where am I in Bigg Boss? I am not there this time. You called #Sidnaaz, but not me. I am very upset. What is this happening? I am coming Bigg Boss. Karan (Johar) bhai toh dhamaka kar rahe hai. He is scolding everyone so much. But everyone is so hot-headed like a volcano about to erupt. You need me Bigg Boss. I want to come inside and make everyone quiet and add comedy ka tadka. I am coming Bigg Boss. Nobody can stop me. You had promised me Bigg Boss that you like me a lot and I will be there every year. I am coming on Bigg Boss OTT,” Rakhi had said in the video.

