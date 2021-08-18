Bigg Boss OTT: Rakhi Sawant is ‘upset’ with makers for not inviting her: You called SidNaaz but not me

The Bigg Boss OTT, which had begun with a bang, has been witnessing new twists every day. Amid this, the massive twist came when Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill grace the sets of the popular reality show. As fans were ecstatic about it, Rakhi Sawant is upset with Bigg Boss OTT makers for not inviting her to the show.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a video expressing her disappointment towards the same. In the video, Rakhi said, “I am really very upset. Bigg Boss OTT, you always think me to be Over the Top but where am I in Bigg Boss? I am not there this time. You called #Sidnaaz, but not me. I am very upset. What is this happening? I am coming Bigg Boss. Karan (Johar) bhai toh dhamaka kar rahe hai. He is scolding everyone so much. But everyone is so hot-headed like a volcano about to erupt. You need me Bigg Boss. I want to come inside and make everyone quiet and add comedy ka tadka. I am coming Bigg Boss. Nobody can stop me. You had promised me Bigg Boss that you like me a lot and I will be there every year. I am coming on Bigg Boss OTT”.

The former Bigg Boss 14 contestant had captioned the video as, “Naaraz Hu Bigg Boss OTT. Arey Arey main bahot naaraaz hu. Yeh kya hai, show ka naam Bigg Boss OTT and OTT ki queen ko nahi bulaya!! Bigg Boss main aapki pehli patni hu.... Main aa rahi hu.”

Take a look at Rakhi Sawant’s video here:

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT has been grabbing a lot of attention for the high voltage drama. While the popular reality show, which is being hosted by , is witnessing endless fights and controversies. In fact, the show also saw its first elimination as Urfi Javed was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT.

