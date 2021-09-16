Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat to choose between his memories with Shamita Shetty & Divya Agarwal

With the finale approaching closer, the excitement and drama in Bigg Boss OTT is increasing every single day. For the past six weeks the contestants have made tons of memories with each other, both good and bad. And now, Bigg Boss has given them the chance to choose which memories they would want to want to forget by shredding the pictures, and which they would want to carry forward with them even outside the house. And the latest to participate in the task was none other than Raqesh Bapat.

Like other contestants, Raqesh Bapat too had to pick between his memories with other housemates. But the actor found himself in a rather tricky spot as he had to pick between his connection in the house, Shamita Shetty, and Divya Agarwal with whom he has quite the cordial terms. Raqesh is in good terms with both these contestants, and so, it was quite challenging for him to shred his memories with one of them. But he does arrive at a decision after some thought and chooses to keep the memories he made with his connection Shamita. He then shreds the pictures of the memories he has with Divya Agarwal.

Take a look:

The bond between Raqesh and Shamita has been quite evident on the show. They are often seen sharing hugs throughout the day, and arguments are met with sweet reconciliations. Recently, both Shamita and Raqesh had said that they are just good friends on the show. It is interesting to note that in the task, Shamita shredded her bitter memories with Raqesh as she did not want to remember them outside the house and wanted to continue being friends with him instead.

