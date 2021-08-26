Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat talks to Shamita about his divorce with Ridhi Dogra: I was on verge of breaking

In the past few days, there has been a glimpse of the budding romance between Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty. They had some misunderstandings but they cleared it and Raqesh was seen telling Shamita about the rough patch in his life when he got divorced and his father passed away.

The actor was seen in the 24 hours live stream, as he told Shamita that he has suffered a lot in his childhood as well as adulthood. He shared that his divorce with Ridhi Dogra had a major impact on him. He also shares about losing his father at the same time. He talked about his anxiety issues as he shared that he had gone without sleep for two weeks at a stretch. His sister and mother were worried about him and he was on the verge of breaking down during that period.

The bond between Shamita and Raqesh can be seen by everyone on the show, as Shamita gave heart to him in the task of reconnecting with her. Bapat accepted her heart and shared that he feels she is close to him and that he belongs to her and she belongs to him.

In the recent episode, it was seen that he woke her up in the morning by kissing her hand. They have become inseparable in the show. In the aggressive fight between Shamita and Nishant, Raqesh was seen trying to calm her.