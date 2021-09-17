Bigg Boss OTT: Ridhi Dogra opens up on ex-husband Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty's bond in the show

The budding romance between Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat in the Bigg Boss house has been the highlight of the show. Ex-wife of Raqesh Bapat has been watch the show and she is aware of all the happenings in the house. She even came out in support of Raqesh Bapat when he entered the show. The actress Ridhi Dogra reacted to the tweet of Kashmera Shah as she took a jibe on the relationship between him and Shamita Shetty. Ridhi lashed out at Kashmera for commenting on his marriage with her.

Kashmera Shah has tweeted a day before, “Congratulations @RaQesh19 you are on your way to becoming a hen pecked husband…again.” Seeing the post Ridhi was very offended and she tweeted in response saying, “Again!? Excuse me. Kindly don't make loose comments. Peace out”.

In an interview of Etimes with Ridhi, the actress shared, “I said what I wanted to on social media and I don't want to further comment on that.”

Talking about the excellent performance of Raqesh Bapat in the show Bigg Boss OTT, she said, “He is the kind of person that you are seeing on the show. If there are more than two people, it's a crowd for him. He doesn't like to scream and shout to say what he wants to, instead he talks to people that he is comfortable with and trusts. On the other hand, Nishant is playing really well and he is also a friend of mine. I know he wanted to be part of this show and he is doing an excellent job. He is entertaining so well and I feel that I am watching my friends' show with Nishant, Raqesh and earlier Ridhima being a part of it.”

She also shared that they had spoken two days before he entered the Bigg Boss house. She said that she was surprised when he first told her about doing the show. She said that he is not the kind of person that are usually in the show. But the audience got to see a different kind of a person on this show and apparently, they are enjoying watching him. She concluded saying, “I am happy if Raqesh is happy. It's his personal space.”

