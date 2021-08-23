Bigg Boss OTT: Is Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath's eviction on weekend ka vaar justified? Vote

The Bigg Boss OTT is among the top entertaining shows on television. At the start of the show, the contestants were seen at loggerheads with one another. With numerous fights and showdowns on the show, it has grabbed the attention of people in large numbers. The Weekend Ka Vaar is hosted by and the double elimination came as a surprise to the contestants.

Contestants Karan Nath and Ridhima Pandit were eliminated in the Sunday episode. Ridhima came into the limelight with her fight and meltdown with Pratik Sehajpal. She later went to make amends with him as she told him the reason for her getting triggered. She was also seen in a fight with Divya Agarwal when she poured antiseptic liquid on the latter in a task.

Actor Karan Nath was not seen being active in the show, but the viewers saw his aggressive side once in an episode. This happened when the contestant Pratik called Raqesh spinless, then Karan charged towards him and warned him to not call him spineless again.

The episode had numerous other highlights also like Zeeshan was called out for his behaviour towards Akshara in the task. Hence, he was asked to sit behind everyone on a chair and was not allowed to talk. Karan also called out Shamita for using abusive language for Nishant, for which she apologised.