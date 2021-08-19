Bigg Boss OTT: Ridhima Pandit apologises to Pratik Sehajpal; Says she felt triggered by him

It was shown in the previous episode that the Bigg Boss OTT contestant Ridhima Pandit became aggressive on a comment of Pratik Sehajpal. This led to a verbal spat between them and everyone was surprised to see such a behavior. But they have become friends now as she apologised to him and told him about getting triggered by the pills word used by him.

Ridhima was seen talking heart to heart with Pratik Sehajpal and she cleared all the misunderstandings with him. They hugged and re-established their friendship. She told Pratik that she felt he was attacking her weak points, which lead to her outburst. She said that she got triggered when he said that she should get some medicine for her behaviour.

She further added that she goes to the medicine room frequently and she feels conscious about it as she felt what the audience might think of her. She said that she felt that Pratik was making fun of her medical condition as she is on hormonal pills. Hence when he spoke to her about taking pills, she felt triggered.

Pratik also apologised for his behaviour and said that he had no such intentions. Ridhima praised him saying that he is a nice boy then why does he fight with her. She told him that often she is not able to sleep at night because of the things she had said to him during a fight.