Bigg Boss OTT: Ridhima Pandit gets emotional as she remembers her late mother; Neha Bhasin consoles her

Popular television actress Ridhima Pandit is one of the contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. The actress was recently seen getting emotional and crying inconsolably during the live stream of the show. Singer Neha Bhasin was seen talking to her and consoling. The actress was crying because she was missing her mother, who had passed away recently in April 2021. She also shared about her mother’s health condition and her not being able to sleep at her home.

The Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant fame actress talked about the pain and suffering her family had been through in the last few months. She shared that her mother used to sleep without a fan as her skin had become thin like paper and she needed constant care.

As per TOI, she further added that she never slept peacefully at home as she was worried about her mother’s health. Ridhima said that she slept better at her friend’s place or the hotel when she went for shooting.

Neha Bhasin also shared that she lost her father due to cancer. She said that he passed away 40 days after being diagnosed with third-stage cancer. The actress revealed that she and all her siblings got their father’s name tattooed.