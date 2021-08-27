Bigg Boss OTT: Ridhima Pandit on her eviction: ‘When my name was announced, I was shocked’

The actress Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath were evicted from the house in the previous weekend. It was a shocking twist as two people were evicted in show. Ridhima Pandit shared she was genuine and her eviction came as a shock for her.

The actress recently opened up on her journey in the show and reason for her eviction in Bigg Boss OTT with Etimes TV. She shared about her disappointment with an early eviction from the show, “Yes, I am very disappointed with my eviction. In fact, when my name was announced I was shocked. But logically the show was about connection and our connection failed to connect, hence we were voted out.”

She said she is confident about her individual vote count, but felt that her connection was weak. She said that she hasn’t checked but she knows that she must have got votes. But the concept of the game is about contestants and together it seems they we were weak.

Ridhima Pandit also talked about how she was perceived in the house does not impact how she is in reality. She said, “I was myself very real and if some people didn’t like me then that is me. I feel they liked me as my character which they saw me onscreen. But as a human being this is myself. I believe in being a bigger person. If I feel I have done something wrong. I go and apologise after I cool down. That sorry is genuine. I don’t apologise because I am a coward or I want to run away from confrontations. My only philosophy in life is that it is a very small life and there is no point in living inside the same house with so much hatred. It’s better to clarify like mature adults. I have no regrets and my journey was short-lived but very difficult.”