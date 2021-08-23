Bigg Boss OTT: Ridhima Pandit & Karan Nath get evicted from Karan Johar’s show; Deets Inside

There’s hardly a Bigg Boss OTT episode that isn’t filled with entertainment and drama. This Sunday Ka Vaar episode was no different with host announcing a double elimination. The week that was packed with a lot of action and arguments ended on a shocking note with contestants Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath getting evicted from the OTT house together. On the premiere night, when asked to choose between Divya Agarwal and Ridhima Pandit, Karan had chosen the latter as his connection.

In this week’s Sunday Ka Vaar episode, host Karan Johar brought along a shocking twist, and announced the news of double elimination. Ridhima and Karan received the least votes as a connection, and hence had to exit the show. During his two-week stay in the house, Karan was not too active and did not get much involved in the day-to-day activities. Host Karan Johar had even addressed this during the last Sunday Ka Vaar episode. Ridhima was way more active and found good friends in Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal. She also had a war of words with Pratik Sehajpal

This week, as a punishment, all the contestants of the show were nominated. The remaining contestants of the show include Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Divya Agarwal, Zeeshan Khan, Moose Jattana, Nishant Bhat, Neha Bhasin, Millind Gaba, Akshara Singh and Pratik Sehajpal. After six weeks, the top contestants of Bigg Boss OTT will get a chance to feature in the -fronted show, Bigg Boss 15 which will premiere on television.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT, 21 August 2021, Written Update: Shamita and Nishant get into an ugly fight