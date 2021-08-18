Bigg Boss OTT: Ridhima Pandit & Pratik Sehajpal lock horns; Latter says ‘You should be ashamed of yourself’

The Bigg Boss OTT is becoming interesting with each passing day. Recently, Ridhima Pandit and Pratik Sehajpal were also seen locking horns. They were continuously blaming each other for hurting sentiments. The makers have released a new video where viewers can hear Ridhima mentioning that he cried after the fight.

The video starts with Pratik Sehajpal screaming on Ridhima and saying, "You should be ashamed of yourself before hurting someone's emotions." She then said, "Wow, he is hurt now. He is crying, sitting there. Anyone would cry for parents. No one said anything about your parents", Akshara Singh said. Meanwhile, Ridhima said that she did not say anything about his parents. Then Pratik walked up to Karan Nath and told him, "I stopped myself from saying anything after you asked me to do so, but she continues." Ridhima asked Pratik, "Kaise mental breakdown ho raha hai? Kal kya kiya tha."

Both did not stop and said each other should be ashamed. Other contestants were seen stopping them. The video is captioned as "Sabka badla legi #RidhimaPandit! Divya ka, Shamita ka aur Raqesh ka bhi. Comment with if you liked the way she fights." Pratik has been seen fighting with everyone. His fights with Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty became popular. Fans were also seen expressing their anger in the comments section.

Click here to view the video:

Later, Divya and Ridhima were seen pulling Pratik’s leg and saying that you can say anything about anyone’s family and we cannot. “You called me lazy and said wrong things about Divya’s family,” she added. Divya had claimed that he does everything for content. For his behaviour, has also lashed him.

