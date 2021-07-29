Bigg Boss OTT: Rohit Reddy and Aashika Bhatia to participate in Karan Johar’s show? Here’s what we know

Bigg Boss is one of the reality shows that is known to come up with a new surprise for the audience in every season. Keeping up with this trajectory, the makers have come up with new twist for the audience as the popular reality show will be taking the digital route this time. Yes! Ahead of the launch of Bigg Boss season 15, the show will be premiered on the digital platform as Bigg Boss OTT. This new version of Bigg Boss will be hosted by Karan Johar.

Ever since the makers have announced Bigg Boss OTT, there have been speculations about which contestants will be participating in the popular reality show. While several celeb names have been doing the rounds, joining the list is ’s husband Rohit Reddy and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actress Aashika Bhatia. According to a report published in Times of India, Rohit and Aashika have been approached to participate in the show as a contestant. Although an official confirmation is yet to be made in this regard, it has indeed got the audience excited.

Earlier, there have been reports that Neha Marda, Riddhima Pandit, Divya Agarwal and Sana Makbul have also been rumoured to be a part of ’s Bigg Boss OTT. To note, this new version of Bigg Boss will be premiered on Voot from August 8. According to media reports, the show will be aired for around six months and Bigg Boss 15 will be launched in mid September. The media reports also suggested that the winner of Bigg Boss OTT will get a direct entry in the BB house in BB15.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Hina Khan expresses her excitement over Karan Johar being host of the reality show