Bigg Boss OTT: Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli to enter the house on weekend episode; Reveal their favorites

The entertainment reality show Bigg Boss OTT is among the most-watched show on television sets. The latest season of the show is full of drama and action as the contestants are often seen in disagreement with one another. The weekend episodes are the most interesting ones with witty remarks and entertainment offered by host . This weekend the fun will be doubled with the presence of two popular contestants from Bigg Boss 14.

The new promo for the weekend episode has been released and to the amazement of the viewers, the winner of season 14, Rubina Dilaik will be coming on the show. Along with her will be her good friend and gorgeous South movies actress Nikki actress. In the video, Rubina Dilaik is seen talking on a call with Nikki Tamboli. The actress says that she is excited to be on the show. Nikki Tamboli asks Rubina who is her favourite. She replied that Shamita Shetty is her favourite as she is playing very well. Nikki Tamboli said that her favourite is Pratik Sehajpal because of his attitude.

See promo here: