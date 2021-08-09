Bigg Boss OTT’s Divya Agarwal opens up on marriage plans with Varun Sood: Once we have a beautiful home

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Divya Agarwal has opened up about her marriage plans with beau Varun Sood. TV personality Divya said that she is hopeful of getting hitched with her boyfriend Varun Sood in 2022 and added that until then they both are working towards fulfilling their dream of securing a ‘beautiful home’.

Actress Divya Agarwal will be seen in Bigg Boss OTT, while TV star Varun Sood currently appears on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Divya Agarwal spoke about her live-in relationship with Varun and said “it is quite fun and they are enjoying this stage”. She added, “Marriage is very different and we do not want to step into something that could stress us out, right now. We do not want to get married right now, and then plan a family, after two years. Then have a baby, and then this and that. We want everything set before the marriage. When the marriage happens (everything should be set), and then whenever the baby happens, whatever happens. Hopefully by next year or so, we will be all set. Once the house is set, Divya and Varun are going for marriage.”

Divya also discussed her dreams of having a sweet home with Varun and said that they want to settle down with a beautiful house and are working towards their goals. “We are quite passionate about our dream and our work. I guess these things make us stronger and keep us going together,” concluded Divya.

