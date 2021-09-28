Bigg Boss OTT’s Moose Jattana reacts to the backlash on her mocking Shamita Shetty’s entry in BB15

The hosted show Bigg Boss 15 will start airing from this weekend. As per the list of confirmed contestants, Shamita Shetty is one among them. She was last seen in the OTT version of Bigg Boss and became the runner up in the hosted show. Moose Jattana, who was also one of the contestants of the digital version, did not share a good equation with Shamita and had shared her reaction over her entry in Bigg Boss 15 with a tweet.

Moose Jattana's tweet on her social media read as, “Sources confirmed that Shamita Shetty has been roped for bigg boss season 16 and 17, if still couldn’t be able to win then we can expect her in season 18 too!” The post led Moose to receive a lot of backlash from the fans of the actress. Due to this, she took to her Instagram stories to respond to all of them.

In her videos, she said, "Earlier I was accused of being a 'kaamchor' and 'aswach'. But now I am being called immature, jealous and 'gawar'. Yes, I am bad, you are good...You and your Shamita Shetty are good. I have never said anything bad about her. But you can laugh. I am just spreading laughter, hashtag positive vibes."

She added, "I have lived with her, not you. I have not said anything against her. You can laugh as this is what we do in Punjab. You are following a Punjabi. You will get this only. I have never asked for your votes, you are talking about asking for followers."

In the house, Moose did form a close bond with the first runner-up Nishant Bhat. Post her eviction, she also penned a note on their friendship and shared it with a fan video made on her special moments with Nishant.

For the unversed, Shamita was earlier seen in Bigg Boss 3, but she quit the show midway due to her sister 's wedding. She took part in Bigg Boss OTT and was declared as the second runner-up. Now, she is also going to be seen in Bigg Boss 15.



