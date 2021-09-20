Bigg Boss OTT’s Pratik Sehajpal remembers Sidharth Shukla post finale; Shares late actor’s video with Shehnaaz

It has been around 20 days since Sidharth Shukla’s unfortunate demise and his fans and loved ones are still in disbelief. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor had breathed his last on September 2 and ever since then the social media has been inundated with tributes for Sidharth. Joining them, Pratik Sehajpal, who recently came out of the Bigg Boss house, has also remembered the former Bigg Boss 13 winner and shared a sweet video of Sidharth with Shehnaaz Gill.

To note, Pratik was among the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss OTT which had its grand finale during the weekend. While Pratik was the first one to exit the race to finale, has been creating a massive buzz. After all, Pratik has become the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 15. As he has been basking in the love coming his way, Pratik took a moment and shared Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s video from their appearance on Bigg Boss OTT. In the video, the duo was seen hailing Pratik for his game in the show. He had captioned the video as, “Love this” followed by a heart emoticon. He also shared a post for tha late actor and wrote, “Got to know very late as was in the show. He inspires me so much because what a strong and hardworking man he is. Somewhere I always had him in the back of my head when I was in the show. As much as I got to know him, He is a great man! HE STILL IS. Strong souls live forever. #foreversidhartshukla”.

Take a look at Pratik Sehajpal’s post:

Earlier, Millind Gaba, who was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT earlier this month, had spoken about Sidharth’s demise and revealed that the news shook him completely. “When I came out and heard about Sidharth’s death it shook me from inside. I couldn’t process the news. I couldn’t handle it nor was I able to accept it. Whatever has happened, it is very unfair and it shouldn’t have happened. Bahut galat hua hai… and when I heard how he passed away, his head was in Shehnaaz’s lap, I was disheartened. It is very tragic,” he added.

