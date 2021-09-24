Bigg Boss OTT’s Raqesh Bapat reveals his biggest lesson after participating in Karan Johar’s show

Raqesh Bapat made the headlines when he was roped in for Bigg Boss OTT. The actor went on to win hearts with his stint in the show and managed to make it to the top finalist of the popular reality show which was hosted by . While Raqesh garnered a massive fan following, the actor stated that his journey on Bigg Boss OTT has been quite eventful and an eye opener to him in many senses. Speaking about the same, Raqesh spoke about the biggest learning he had from the show.

He said, “Doing Bigg Boss OTT has been an eye-opener for me. A lot of things became clear to me. I realized that there are two worlds - one outside the Bigg Boss house and one inside it. There are issues inside the house which are not real in the outside world. The interpersonal issues, the fights, the friendships were the concern inside the house. Bigg Boss taught me how to be calm in the chaos. People used to be very loud in the house but I am not like that. Because of this nature of mine, I was misunderstood inside the house and there were of course a lot of accusations made on me. It was also because I couldn't understand the reality show as I had never watched it”.

Raqesh also stated that he was sceptical initially about doing Bigg Boss OTT and decided to do the show to face the demon in him. “When I was approached for the show, I asked the makers that why do they want a person like me to be a part of the show. I am not someone who has given enough matter to be on a show like this. And the answer that I got was that they wanted someone who is calm as they believed that calmness can also attract an audience. Also, I wanted to face my demon especially the one of not being comfortable in a crowd. I am a very private person and used to escape from crowds. I was used to being on my own. I wanted to check if I could be calm with the screaming crowd around me. And somewhere I succeeded in overcoming that demon. Plus, the offer was too lucrative to say no,” the actor stated while revealing the reason of doing the show.

