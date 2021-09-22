Bigg Boss OTT’s Shamita Shetty pens special note for BFF Neha Bhasin: Thank you for being my rock of Gibraltar

The Bigg Boss OTT has finally come to an end with Divya Agarwal as its winner. The popular reality show went on to garner a lot of attention with its interesting ensemble of contestants and the high voltage drama. Interestingly, among all the contestants, Shamita Shetty also managed to win millions of hearts with her stint in the show. Not just she garnered a lot of appreciation, Shamita’s equation with other contestants also grabbed the attention. And now that BB OTT has come to an end, Shamita has taken to social media and penned a gratitude note for her BFF Neha Bhasin.

Taking to Instagram, Shamita shared a video of her moments with Neha from inside the house. In the caption, the actress wrote, “Some people just arrive and make such a beautiful impact in our lives. You my darling, are one of those I will love n cherish forever. Thank you for being my rock of Gibraltar in the BB house! Because of you I laughed a lil more, cried a lil less and smiled a lot more. That beautiful voice of yours was like a balm to my aching heart sometimes. Stay the free, clean soul you are and know ur worth .. always! There is so much strength in you that very few will understand! I’m here for u always. I will always have ur back. love u my darling @nehabhasin4u”.

Checkout Shamita Shetty’s post for Neha Bhasin here:

Apart from Neha, Shamita’s equation with Raqesh Bapat had also made the heads turn. The two were also seen making headlines with their mushy romance and the audience loved to see them together.

