Bigg Boss OTT’s Urfi Javed blames ex Paras Kalnawat for not getting a role in Anupamaa

Apart from enticing audiences on the TV screens, Urfi Javed is also known to ignite social media with her alluring looks. Now, in a recent interaction, the Bigg Boss OTT fame opened up about her past relationship with Paras Kalnawat aka Samar from Anupamaa. During the same chat, Urfi also blamed her ex for not getting a role in the popular show.

In an interview with ETimes, the TV star claimed that after their breakup Paras Kalnawat did not wish to work with her. As per Javed, the two were supposed to work in Anupamaa together. But reportedly, Kalnawat asked the makers to not cast her. She said, “He won't work with me. We were supposed to work in 'Anupamaa' together. He asked the team to not cast me. His girlfriend, present or ex or whatever, doesn't want us to work together. So kiddish!"

Further, Urfi also added how Kalnawat got 3 tattoos of her name even after the duo split. She expressed, “I wanted to break up with him one month after we got together. He was a kid. He was very possessive. He tried to woo me again by having 3 tattoos of my name, but who does that after one has parted ways? Surely, I wasn't going back to him just for the tattoos. Even if he had tattoos of my name all over his body, I wouldn't have."

This comes just a week after Urfi Javed received massive flak for her raunchy black see-through attire. Nude lips, highlighted cheeks and a high ponytail completed her entire look. As soon as her clip went viral on the internet, it did not go down well with netizens. While one asked the reason behind her ‘copying Kendall Jenner’, another said, ‘There should be some rules to dress up at public places.. what nonsense is this??’

In terms of work, Urfi Javed has featured in many TV shows including Meri Durga, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania and more. She is well known for playing Bella Kapoor in Bepannaah, Shivani Bhatia in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Urfi Javed recently grabbed the headlines for participating in the reality TV show Bigg Boss OTT. Unfortunately, she was evicted during the initial stages of the game.

ALSO READ| Jab Ananya Panday aur Janhvi Kapoor ko spare nahin karte: Urfi Javed reacts to getting trolled for black dress