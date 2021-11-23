Bigg Boss OTT’s Urfi Javed faces flak for her see through black attire; Fans ask ‘Why copy Kendall Jenner?’

Apart from enticing audiences on the TV screens, actor Urfi Javed is also known to ignite social media with her alluring looks. Just a week ago, her photos in a black cut-out body-hugging dress sent social media abuzz. Now, on Monday, November 22, the Bigg Boss OTT star did it once again. Unfortunately, her latest look has ended up receiving flak from netizens online. It was in the evening when Javed caught the attention of paps at the Mumbai airport.

For travelling this time, the actor donned a raunchy black see-through attire. Nude lips, highlighted cheeks and a high ponytail completed the entire look of Javed. As soon as her clip went viral on the internet, it did not go down well with netizens. While one asked the reason behind her ‘copying Kendall Jenner’, another said, ‘There should be some rules to dress up at public places.. what nonsense is this??’. A user also wondered how she was allowed to get onboard they added, “Wait! She was allowed to go on board ? Uggg!!!”

In terms of work, Urfi Javed has featured in many TV shows including Meri Durga, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania and more. She is well known for playing Bella Kapoor in Bepannaah, Shivani Bhatia in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Urfi Javed recently grabbed the headlines for participating in the reality TV show Bigg Boss OTT. Unfortunately, she was evicted during the initial stages of the game.

