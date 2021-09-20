Bigg Boss OTT’s Urfi Javed gets trolled again, this time for donning unbuttoned checkered pants at airport

Bigg Boss OTT’s contestant Urfi Javed has been grabbing eyeballs and media attention after getting evicted from the house. The actress recently made a bold fashion statement by donning unbuttoned checkered pants at the airport. Urfi was clicked by the members of the paparazzi as the pictures went viral on social media. Several netizens rushed to the comment section and fashion policed the actress by writing, “People r becoming more crazy now days , publicity ke liye kuch bhi', another netizen wrote, 'Button laga leti toh koi Aafat aa jaati kya'. Another user went ahead and while calling her 'shameless' even demanded action against her as the comment reads, 'Take some action against her she is shameless'.

The actress had been a target of trolls before as well when she was seen wearing a crop denim jacket with a pair of blue jeans and block heels at the airport. Speaking about the trolling to ETimes, Urfi had said, “I would have gone without clothes if I needed publicity. It’s just who I am, and if that creates publicity then good for me.” She further added, “There is so much more to me than my clothes! Why don’t people talk about me as an individual? I have realized that no matter what I post, people will say things. Be it a bikini or a salwar-suit, there are nasty comments always.”

Urfi further said that she loves wearing modern outfits. “I have grown up in a conservative family in Lucknow. But even then, our clothing was never an issue. Today when I wear outfits which I love, I feel good and don’t care about what people say. I get inspired from various places and then I get then I get my clothes made. Initially I used to wonder whether I was at fault for putting up something but now I don't feel that way anymore. I have grown a thick skin I think and these things don’t bother me now,” said Urfi.

Also Read| Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed REACTS to Zeeshan Khan’s eviction: I appreciate BB’s decision