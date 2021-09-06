Bigg Boss OTT’s Urfi Javed slams netizens for trolling her airport look; Says 'Didn't do it for publicity'

The actress Urfi Javed was the first contestant to be eliminated from the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. The actress was recently spotted at the airport and ever since her look has gone viral on social media. Urfi was seen wearing a crop denim jacket with a pair of blue jeans and block heels. Her look is getting trolled on social media that she has put on the dress for attention.

The actress, recently, opened up on getting trolled for her airport look as she talked to Etimes TV. She said, “I would have gone without clothes if I needed publicity. It’s just who I am, and if that creates publicity then good for me.”

She further added that “There is so much more to me than my clothes! Why don’t people talk about me as an individual? I have realised that no matter what I post, people will say things. Be it a bikini or a salwar-suit, there are nasty comments always.”

Urfi also talked about how the conservative thought-process of people has become and was never brought up the same way and how she had to never face issues over her clothing. She said that she loves modern outfits and loves to wear it even more, “I have grown up in a conservative family in Lucknow. But even then, our clothing was never an issue. Today when I wear outfits which I love, I feel good and don’t care about what people say. I get inspired from various places and then I get then I get my clothes made. Initially I used to wonder whether I was at fault for putting up something but now I don't feel that way anymore. I have grown a thick skin I think and these things don’t bother me now.”

