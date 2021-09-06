Bigg Boss OTT’s Urfi Javed slams netizens for trolling her airport look; Says 'Didn't do it for publicity'

The actress Urfi Javed was the first contestant to be eliminated from the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. The actress was recently spotted at the airport and ever since her look has gone viral on social media. Urfi was seen wearing a crop denim jacket with a pair of blue jeans and block heels. Her look is getting trolled on social media that she has put on the dress for attention.

The actress, recently, opened up on getting trolled for her airport look as she talked to Etimes TV. She said, “I would have gone without clothes if I needed publicity. It’s just who I am, and if that creates publicity then good for me.”

She further added that “There is so much more to me than my clothes! Why don’t people talk about me as an individual? I have realised that no matter what I post, people will say things. Be it a bikini or a salwar-suit, there are nasty comments always.”