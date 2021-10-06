Bigg Boss OTT’s Zeeshan Khan makes relationship official with Reyhna: You’re everything I wished for & more

Television actor Zeeshan Khan holds a knack for making the headlines be it with his acting skills, swag, or his unusual style sense. In fact, he became a household name recently after he had participated in Bigg Boss OTT and was ousted post a physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal. And now, the Kumkum Bhagya star is making the headlines once again as he made headlines after making his relationship with co-star Reyhna Pandit official. He made the announcement with a sizzling post on social media which has taken the internet by a storm.

Zeeshan went on to share a stunning pic of himself kissing his ladylove and it spoke volumes about their sizzling chemistry. In the caption, the actor showered love on Reyhna and wrote about how the diva is everything he always wished for. “From my best friend to being the love of my life, from my happiness to being my peace of mind! You are everything I wished for and more! Each second I spend with you, every breath I take in your presence fills my heart with a love that's only described in fairytales! And yes I know there are people who have their doubts and feel this sort of love cant be true, but hey people usually don't believe what they think they cant have! And I wish everyone feels the love we do, coz something soo magical is nothing less than a fairytale! 'YOU ARE MY GIRL AND IMMA TELL THE WHOLE WIDE WORLD, TELL EVERYBODY THAT YOU'RE MYYYYYYY GIRL! I LOVE YOU BABY BUNS!”

Take a look at Zeeshan Khan’s post for Reyhna Pandit:

Soon Reyhna took to the comment section and wrote, “Shy, overwhelmed. I love you jaan baby. Thanks for being you and giving me ur love. Forever”.