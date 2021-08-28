Bigg Boss OTT’s Zeeshan Khan nails it with his swag as he makes his first appearance post elimination; PICS

Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan made the headlines after he was roped in for Bigg Boss OTT. The actor was among the first contestants to get finalised for the popular reality show. And while he was going strong on the show, Zeeshan was recently eliminated post an ugly fight with Pratik Sehajpal. Needless to say, Zeeshan’s elimination had got the nation brimming with an opinion. Recently, the Kumkum Bhagya actor had grabbed attention as he made his first appearance post his elimination from Bigg Boss OTT.

In the pics, Zeeshaan was seen posing in an all-blue outfit. He also took off his jacket as he flaunted his six-pack abs for the paparazzi. The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant opted for a casual yet stylish blue jacket and joggers. As he posed for the paps, he took off his jacket and put on an orange robe. Zeeshan also posed without his jacket wear as he flaunted his chiselled abs. Interestingly, Zeeshan had mentioned his love for bathrobes during his stint on Bigg Boss OTT and his recent public appearance once again proved the same.

See pictures here-