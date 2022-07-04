Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Ranveer Singh replaces Karan Johar as the host? Find out

After the successful season of 'Bigg Boss OTT 1' hosted by Karan Johar, a source close to the reality show say that popular Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has replaced him for the next season.

Nothing has been confirmed officially, though, and no announcement has been made yet.

The source said: "Makers have started working on the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. As they couldn't get dates from Karan Johar, the makers have finalised Ranveer Singh to host the show. He has earlier worked for the channel for another reality TV show, The Big Picture."

The second season will also have five contestants. Popular TV stars Kanchi Singh, Mahesh Shetty and Pooja Gor have been finalised. The source also said that the makers are keen on getting Sambhavna Seth and Poonam Pandey on board, but the actresses are yet to sign up.

Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner of the first season and Nishant Bhatt was named the runner-up. Popular actress Shamita Shetty made a flurry of headlines during the show.

Bigg Boss OTT will stream on Voot Select.

