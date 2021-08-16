Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty accuses Divya Agarwal of being two faced and makes a shocking revelation

The dynamics between contestants in the Bigg Boss house have always been changing. People who are friends become enemies and people who dislike each other, often come together in the times of need. A similar situation happened in the Bigg Boss OTT house on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The audience was surprised by the fights between Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty.

In the recent episode, it was shown that the two beauties of the show, Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty got into a fight with one another. In the conversation with the host of the show , Shamita and Divya were seen calling out each other and speaking badly. The situation occurred when Karan told Shamita about Divya’s conversation with Raqesh about her. She said that getting to know about this conversation of Divya is an eye opener for her.

Shamita added that Divya was insecure about her because of which she is trying to be competitive with her. She added that she is playing a game and feels that she has an added advantage as she has been part of reality shows before.

She added “I didn’t even know who she was,” as she talked about Divya. She added that she has come to know all about her after she met her on the show. This statement of her left everyone including Karan surprised.

Later, Shamita burst Divya’s balloon during the game and said that she cannot hide her face behind a mask as everyone knows her real identity. She said, “We can see through it.” Divya also responded as she asked why her discussion about her with anybody is called b****ing but when she does it’s not.

Also read- Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty feels she gets shadowed due to comparisons with sister Shilpa Shetty