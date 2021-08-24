Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty blushes as Raqesh Bapat accepts her proposal & says ‘She belongs to me’

Contestants Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty have formed a strong bond in the show. With the dissolution of connections by Bigg Boss, Shamita Shetty gives her heart to Raqesh again, which he accepts gladly as he says ‘I belong to her and she belongs to me.’ In recent promo of the show Bigg Boss OTT, it seems like the connection formed between Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat has become stronger and more meaningful.

Shamita Shetty decided to give heart to Raqesh in the connection task as she says that initially they had a lot of issues when the came together because he chose her as he has no other option. But they started understanding each other better with time and now she wants to retain this bond.

Raqesh was seen getting emotional over the words of Shamita and accepts the heart. He said, “My closed ones are very important for me and I need them to be with me. I feel Shamita meri apni hai. I belong to her and she belongs to me.” Both of them are seen blushing as he accepts the heart and reconnects with her. Shamita says, “I want to punch you cause you took so long,” for which he replies, “Important decision baby”, and they hug.