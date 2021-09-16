Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty decides to shred THIS memory with Raqesh Bapat in the house

Bigg Boss OTT is swiftly approaching its finale and the competition for the winning trophy between the housemates is getting tougher each day. Over the period of the past six weeks, contestants have been at loggerheads with each other several times, and now Bigg Boss is giving them the opportunity to leave some of these bitter memories behind. In the latest task, each housemate was given the opportunity to decide which bitter memory from the house they want to forget, and thus shred the picture of that moment in the shredder.

Shamita Shetty was called out in the garden area, where she sat in a chair, while some of her not-so-happy moments from her Bigg Boss OTT journey were displayed on the screen before her. In the first stance, she was shown the incident when she had a war of words with Divya. While the latter had called her proud and snobbish, Shamita had retaliated by calling her ill-mannered. In the next clip, Shamita was shown her moments with Raqesh, where she was barring him from talking to Divya stating that she doesn’t trust her, and that their connection was suffering because of Divya being in the equation.

The clip further showed the moment when Shamita fell during a task with Pratik Sehajpal and Raqesh commented that women are weaker than men physically. Apart from this, a couple of more clips were shown, when Shamita was upset with her connection Raqesh.

Watching these moments, Shamita accepted that she was quite angry at the time, and was being judgmental as well. Shamita also said that she would like to forget the moments she was angry and not carry these memories outside the house. She also mentioned that she’s in a good space with Raqesh right now, and would continue to be friends with him even outside the house. Saying this, Shamita shredded her bitter memories with Raqesh.

It will be interesting to see what the other contestants choose while they go down memory lane. Watch the Bigg Boss OTT finale on 18th September at 7 pm.

