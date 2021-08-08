Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty enters the reality show as confirmed contestant: Reports

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty is all set to enter the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT amid the ongoing Raj Kundra arrest case. Speculations were going on about her participation in the show. But the video on the Voot app has shown her a glimpse of dancing on the song 'Sharara Sharara.' The actress is dressed in a red dress and enters the stage dancing.

The Bigg Boss OTT starts from today. But still, on the official social handles, the video has not been shared. It is only available on their OTT. In the video, Shamita is looking beautiful in the dress. The song is from the film ‘Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi’. For the unversed, her participation came at a time when her sister ’s husband Raj Kundra is arrested. He is in judicial custody. She had recently shared a post on self-strength.

She had written, “Sometimes the strength within you is not a big fiery flame for all to see.. it is just a tiny spark that whispers ever so softy.. “You got this .. keep going “ .You can’t control how other people receive your energy . Anything you say or do gets filtered through the lens of whatever personal issues they are going through at that moment .. which is not about you . Just keep doing your thing with as much integrity and love as possible.”

This time the makers have brought some changes like the audience will be ones who will decide the punishment for the contestants. There are others also but it is not revealed till now. The show will be hosted by for the first six weeks for Bigg Boss OTT and then the show will be moved to television and will be hosted by .

