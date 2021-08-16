Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty feels she gets shadowed due to comparisons with sister Shilpa Shetty

Shamita Shetty is currently seen in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT. The show is managing to keep the audience entertained. The actress has already revealed many things in the first week, but on Sunday, she made a big revelation. She said that she does carry the emotional baggage of living under her sister 's shadow.

In Sunday Ka Vaar episode, host Karan Johar was seen lashing out at Divya Agarwal for her behaviour, but he also praised Shamita for playing correctly. He praised her for letting the audience who the real Shamita is. Hearing this actress broke into tears and revealed that she gets shadowed because of the constant comparison with her sister. Opening about her Bollywood career, the Mohabbatein actress said that she is finally comfortable in her skin and wants the viewers to see the real side of her.

The actress further added that she feels lucky to be under that shadow but still wishes to create her identity. To note, actress Shilpa Shetty is in trouble as her husband Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police for his alleged involvement in the making and publication of adult films through online applications. He is still under judicial custody.

It is worth mentioning here that Shamita Shetty made her acting debut with the blockbuster Mohabbatein in 2000. Her portrayal of Ishika earned her the IIFA Award for Star Debut of the Year. She was a contestant on Bigg Boss 3 in 2009 but quit in between owing to her sister’s marriage. She later participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and became one of the finalists.

