Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty gets emotional on meeting mother; Latter says she likes Raqesh Bapat

Bigg Boss OTT is creating a heavy buzz as the show is nearing its end. The house has witnessed many ups and done in the past few weeks. Now as the show is in the final stage, the family members of the contestants are paying them a visit. In Monday’s episode, contestant Shamita Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty was seen visiting the house. On seeing her mother, Shamita turned emotional. She cheered up her daughter and told that she was proud of her. The actress and her mother shared some adorable moments in the task. This mother-daughter reunion is not to be missed in the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Contestant Shamita Shetty is presently seen as one of the strongest and powerful contestants in the show. She has formed a good bond with contestant Raqesh Bapat but is often seen at guard when it comes to her emotions. During the visit, Shamita’s mother also told her that she likes Raqesh Bapat. Is this a green signal for Shamita and Raqesh's relationship?

See pictures of Shamita Shetty and her mother here-

Earlier, on the Raksha Bandhan special episode, Shamita’s sister Shilpa had sent a video message to the actress, reminding her of the strong bond they shared as siblings. Shamita got emotional as she heard her sister’s voice. The Hungama 2 actress wished her luck and also asked her to play nicely. The actress further said that they have been brothers in the past. Shilpa also informed Shamita that their mother is in good health and that everything is well with her. Shamita entered Bigg Boss OTT as a surprise contestant.