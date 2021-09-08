Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty gets teary eyed as she reveals about her past boyfriend to Neha

Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty gets teary eyed as she reveals about her past boyfriend to Neha
The Bigg Boss OTT house has witnessed numerous emotional breakdowns in the past four weeks. The contestants are often seen getting triggered by the actions and comments of the other, which affects their emotional dynamic. Contestant Shamita Shetty is presently seen as one of the strongest and powerful contestants in the show. She has formed a good bond with contestant Raqesh Bapat but is often seen at guard when it comes to her emotions. She was recently spotted talking to Neha Bhasin as she shared detail about her past loss.

Shamita Shetty was seen getting teary-eyed as she shared with Neha Bhasin about losing her first boyfriend in a car crash. Neha Bhasin was seen consoling her as she became emotional remembering the incident. The actress further shared that it was because of the incident that she became very sensitive when it comes to relationships. 

See pictures of Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin here- 

Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin had formed a good friendship in the house over the last few weeks. They are often seen supporting each other and hanging around together. Shamita Shetty is among the most highlighted contestants of the show in the present season. She is seen taking a stand when someone says something wrong to her. There are also numerous glimpses of the budding romance between her and Raqesh Bapat, like once, she asked him to kiss her. He is also seen showering kisses and hugs on her. They are considered among the strongest connections in the house.

