Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty gets teary eyed as she reveals about her past boyfriend to Neha

The Bigg Boss OTT house has witnessed numerous emotional breakdowns in the past four weeks. The contestants are often seen getting triggered by the actions and comments of the other, which affects their emotional dynamic. Contestant Shamita Shetty is presently seen as one of the strongest and powerful contestants in the show. She has formed a good bond with contestant Raqesh Bapat but is often seen at guard when it comes to her emotions. She was recently spotted talking to Neha Bhasin as she shared detail about her past loss.

Shamita Shetty was seen getting teary-eyed as she shared with Neha Bhasin about losing her first boyfriend in a car crash. Neha Bhasin was seen consoling her as she became emotional remembering the incident. The actress further shared that it was because of the incident that she became very sensitive when it comes to relationships.

See pictures of Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin here-