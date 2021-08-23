Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty gets teary eyed as she tells Raqesh Bapat about her being judged as bossy

Shamita Shetty is one of the most popular contestants of the Bigg Boss OTT house. She is often seen at loggerheads with the other contestants of the show and on the weekend also there was a fight between her and Nishant Bhat. Extremely agitated, Shamita was seen hurling abuses at him and later had an emotional breakdown.

Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat and Akshara Singh-Pratik Sehajpal were nominated as the weak contestants of the task. Hence, they were punished by Bigg Boss and had to do a task which involved the pairs to walk continuously. Shamita and Raqesh did not agree with the punishment, but still they decided to do it.

As they were doing the task, Shamita Shetty was seen getting teary eyed as she shared with Raqesh Bapat that she feels there is a class division in the house. She added that since she has come from a certain background and she is a Bollywood actress, she is deemed to be bossy and classy. She added that she has come in the Bigg Boss OTT house as she wanted the world to give her a chance, but the housemates are not accepting her. She says that everyone taunts her as diplomatic and heartless. She was seen crying and telling him that she feels she is living in gutter.

Shamita added that she wants to go back to her family as her family is going through a tough time and like an idiot she has come to the game. At the same time Divya, Nishant and others started singing, 'Haste Haste Kat Jaaye Raste'. Shamita gets very angry. Nishant also says that he is happy that Bigg Boss has ordered everyone to watch the task performed by the contestants. Shamita does not like his comment as she gets angry at him and calls him a snake. She abuses him and scolds him. Nishant also strikes back at her and says, “See she is the real Shamita Shetty who abuses people.” He even calls Shamita plastic and says she is here to eat gluten free food.