Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty keeps her 'head high' as she enters Karan Johar's show

The wait is finally over, with Bigg Boss OTT kickstarting its journey tonight at 8 pm on the digital platform. The show, which promises to be ‘over the top’ with a whole lot of excitement and drama, will be hosted by none other than filmmaker Karan Johar. It will run for six weeks on OTT platform, before the fronted Bigg Boss 15 begins on television. The makers have chosen an interesting ensemble of celebrities and influencers as contestants, and among them, we have Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty.

Shamita, who has been a part of the reality show in its third season, posted a video, and shared the news about her participation, on Instagram. In the boomerang video, Shamita can be seen dressed up in a red gown, as she reveals her face from behind a mask. The actress captioned the post with some motivational words that read, “Don’t hide yourself, Stand up, Keep your head high, And show them What you got !!!!!!! Bigg boss OTT- Here I come !!” The caption ended with hashtags like #BBOtt, #BBOnVoot, among others.

Take a look at Shamita Shetty’s Instagram post:

According to a News18 report, Shamita told , “I was apprehensive about entering the show at this point, but I had already made a commitment. Bad things happen in life, but we don’t stop breathing, so why should I stop working? When I was part of Bigg Boss earlier, that time was different, things have changed now."

Shamita’s entry into Bigg Boss OTT comes amid the ongoing adult content racket case against her brother-in-law, Raj Kundra. Raj, who was arrested because of his alleged involvement in the production and distribution of adult videos, remains in judicial custody.

Some of Shamita’s fellow contestants include Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, Pratik Sehajpal et al. According to reports, Shamita will have some special powers in the show.

