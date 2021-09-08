Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty lashes out at Raqesh Bapat for talking to Divya Agarwal; Calls her ‘backstabber’

Divya Agarwal has apparently become the target for everyone in the house owing to her actions. The actress has been cornered in the house on numerous occasions, but she is strong at her game and had proved it time and again. She has once said she will rock when everyone will be playing individually, and she has proven her words. At present, the contestant most affected by this is Shamita Shetty as she loses her cool on Raqesh for talking to her.

In the recent episode promo, it is seen that the contestants are seen performing a task in which they have to sit inside an auto-rickshaw. The contestants will be going into the danger zone on the majority vote. It was initially shown that Shamita asks Divya for voting out Moose, latter agrees and says, ‘I don’t trust Moose’. But Shamita gets a shock during the vote when Moose and Divya both take Shamita’s name. She gets very angry and tells Raqesh that she did this to open his eyes. She added that “You have to be compassionate with everyone, I can’t be with someone like that. If I have to beg for loyalty, then I don’t want to be with you”

Later in the kitchen, Raqesh tries to reason with her, but she just declares that she does not want him to talk to Divya. Divya gets very angry at her and calls her ‘insecure woman’ and throwing water at her food. Shamita is seen following her to the bedroom and screams that he will not talk to her at any cost. It seems like Divya is coming in between the strong bond of Shamita and Raqesh.

