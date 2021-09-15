Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty opens up on relationship status with Raqesh Bapat; Reveals equation with Divya

The bond between Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat has been quite evident from the first few days of the show. The duo is often seen sharing hugs and kisses throughout the day. They share a roller-coaster relationship in the show. The duo was recently asked about their relationship status, as they revealed that they are good friends. Shamita also opened up on being labeled as bossy.

She was asked about her being termed as bossy as she did not want Raqesh Bapat to talk to Divya Agarwal. This was because she was not on good terms with Divya Agarwal. She was asked that she want someone as a partner or a puppet whom she can command. To this Shamita replied that she believes in putting her point forward. She shared that her loyalty and trust are very important. Hence when she saw Raqesh talking to Divya, she felt like her trust has been broken.

She was asked about her relationship status with Raqesh Bapat, to which she replied that they are just friends. Raqesh also confirmed that they are just friends. Shamita also shared that she would never want to suffocate anyone in a relationship.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, have formed a good connection in the house and they are seen enjoying the time together in the house. Raqesh had earlier chosen her as a connection and later Shamita again chose him for connection. In the past few episodes, it was seen that they had numerous ups and downs as Shamita was seen not talking to him as he seen talking to Divya. But they have resolved their differences and are back together now.

