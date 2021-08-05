Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty to participate in the reality show hosted by Karan Johar?

The reality show, Bigg Boss OTT is going to air soon. The OTT part of the show will be hosted by the filmmaker, . The speculations about the contestants in the show have been intriguing the audience. Apparently, there are reports about the actress Shamita Shetty, sister of , being part of the reality show. As per reports, the actress might enter the show as a participant.

As per the reports by Peeping Moon, the makers of the show have approached the actress, but there has not been any confirmation from her end. There are reports that the actress has been approached amid the ongoing controversy in the life of her sister Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra. For the unversed, Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 for allegedly making pornographic content and publishing it through some apps.

The actress Shamita Shetty had shared a post on social media a few days back as she talked about self-strength. She wrote, “Sometimes the strength within you is not a big fiery flame for all to see.. it is just a tiny spark that whispers ever so softy.. “You got this .. keep going “ .You can’t control how other people receive your energy . Anything you say or do gets filtered through the lens of whatever personal issues they are going through at that moment .. which is not about you . Just keep doing your thing with as much integrity and love as possible.”