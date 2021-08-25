Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty & Raqesh discuss Nishant Bhat’s nomination; Bapat forms a bond with Neha Bhasin

In the upcoming episode of the show Bigg Boss OTT, the contestants are seen giving name for nomination. Shamita and Raqesh are seen taking the names of Nishant and Muskan who they want to nominate, but they are seen doubting their decision.

In the latest promo of the show, it can be seen that Shamita says Raqesh has a strong bond with Nishant and when they will go for nomination, they will not tear his name, so why are they tearing his name. To this Raqesh reminds her about their earlier decision as he tells her that if Nishant is not teared that means he is safe and everyone else will be nominated. He explains that they are putting everyone in nomination including Nishant. Shamita seemed doubtful but she agrees with him and asks him to tear the paper with names of Nishant and Muskan. He adds that they don’t want him to get nominated but they are taking his name.

Over the last few days, there has been major development in the bond between Raqesh and Shamita, as they reconnected in the task. But we also get to see a sweet bond forming between Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat as he is seen taking care of her.

See post here:

See pictures here-