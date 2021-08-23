Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty receives a message from Shilpa Shetty on Raksha Bandhan

Shamita Shetty is currently inside the ‘Bigg Boss OTT' home. The actress was in news after her brother-in-law Raj Kundra was arrested in a pornography case. On Sunday Ka Vaar, had appeared in the show and she shared video greetings from their siblings. In one of them, there was a message for Shamita by . The actress became emotional as she heard her voice. The Hungama 2 actress wished her luck and also asks her to play nicely.

The actress further said that they have been brothers in the past. Shilpa also informed Shamita that their mother is in good health and that everything is well with her. In the past few days, a lot has happened with Shilpa Shetty and her family has remained in news. She was constant under media glare. Raj Kundra is still under police custody. The actress has recently resumed her shooting for Super Dancer Chapter 4. Coming back to Shamita, the actress was seen crying as soon she heard her sister’s voice.

It is worth mentioning here that the actress had recently said that she is always compared with her sister. "I am known as Shilpa Shetty’s sister and don’t’ have an identity. I live under the shadow but want to create her identity. It's a protective shadow, I am lucky to have that, but people don't know the real me,” she added. Shamita made her film debut with the film ‘Mohabbatein.' She has participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 and ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty feels she gets shadowed due to comparisons with sister Shilpa Shetty