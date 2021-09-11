Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty resolves differences with Divya Agarwal: I am also concerned towards you

Bigg Boss OTT's latest episodes are full of surprises since the contestants had to break their connections and play individually. Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal who have always been at loggerheads were seen trying to resolve their differences. The duo was recently seen in the garden area of the house as they talked about the issue between them to remove the misunderstandings. We get to see Divya Agarwal ask Shamita about her intense negativity towards her.

To this, she replied, “You tagged me as bossy seeing my concern towards you. I was of course hurt. We did have a friendship and just like how I am concerned for Pratik, I am also concerned towards you. I was just trying to protect you.” Divya is also seen saying that she genuinely did not mean to do anything hurtful towards her. In a later scene, it is seen that Raqesh and Divya Agarwal lose the ticket to the finale because of Pratik. They are seen sitting with Shamita.

Post it, Shamita is seen telling Divya, “Just like Raqesh has a soft spot for you, I have a spot for Pratik. I genuinely feel Pratik is a good person. But when he loses his temper, that negates everything. Same with you. You are good, but when you say vile stuff during tasks or Weekend Ka Vaar, everything negates everything nice you have done for me.”

Divya is also stating her point that in normal life she sees Shamita Shetty, who is elder to her, as more experienced. However, she is seen adding that in this game, everyone is a competitor and sometimes things go out of hand.