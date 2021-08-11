Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty says she would love to build a connection with Zeeshan Khan; Here’s why

Controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT is keeping audience entertained. This time the show is airing 24x7 and many celebrities have also take part. Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty has also taken part. Recently, she was seen answering question of matchmaking expert Sima Taparia about who else she would like to build a connection with besides partner Raqesh Bapat.

Talking about this, Shamita said that she would love to build a connection with Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan whose positive vibe and energy. “Inspite of Zeeshan being younger than me in age, he understands very well and I am fond of his outgoing and vibrant personality. He is an extremely mature individual,” the actress added. The official Instagram handle of the actor also shared the video and wrote, “Be yourself, because an original is so much better than a copy. Here are some kind words by @shamitashetty_official about the one and the only #Zeeshankhan.”

To note, the actress is in news for her fight with Pratik Sehajpal. She yelled on him over food and also said that he does not know how to speak to a woman.

Click here to view the video:

It is worth mentioning here that the show will be aired on OTT for six weeks and then head to TV which will be hosted by . The reality show is one of the most watched shows on the television. Last season the Bollywood actor had announced that this time commoners will be allowed. Rubina Dilaik was the winner of season 14.

