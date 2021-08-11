Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty shares the reason for her reaction on seeing Nishant Bhat

Shamita Shetty is one of the contestants of the entertainment reality show Bigg Boss OTT. The actress is presently in the Bigg Boss house and in the previous day's episode, she was seen talking to contestant Divya Agarwal about the choreographer Nishant Bhat. She was seen making some surprising revelations about him about an incident that happened with her some time back. She shared that he crossed the line with her after which they did not talk.

Due to this, she decided to maintain her distance from him. She shared with a leading daily, “I don’t want to mention what incident it was but he once crossed the line with me and I didn’t like it. I told him sternly that he did wrong and he didn't speak to me after that. I just thought I should keep a distance from him because I don’t want to be reminded of that. At the stage also when I saw him I just reacted that I know him.”

While the actress is present inside the house, her sister Shilpa Shetty and her family are going through a difficult phase in their lives. She shared on the Bigg Boss OTT platform, “Waqt achcha ho, bura ho, jab hum saans lena nahi chhodte, toh hum kaam kyun chhode? And honestly, Bigg Boss ka offer mujhe bohot time pehle aaya tha aur maine commitment kar di thi uss waqt.”

Shamita added that due to the ongoing situation, she was doubtful about going to the show, but she said that she had made a commitment and she will not break it.