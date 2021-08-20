Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty slams Raqesh Bapat for going to toilet in between the task

The Bigg Boss OTT is giving surprises to its fans. The makers are continuously releasing new videos of the contestants' fights. This time, the video that has gone viral on social media features Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat. The duo is seen having a conversation and the actress was angry with him. She has slammed the actor for going to the toilet in between a task. To note, both have been sharing good equation from day one. The actress has mentioned also that she loves to connect with him.

In the video, Shamita tells Raqesh that there's a communication gap between them. She further says, “Pehle toh na task ke beech mein if you go pee na, I swear..." To which, Raqesh says he can't control his bladder, and adds, "It's nature's call." On this Shamita responds, "Tum yaha pe susu, khana aur sone ke liye aaye ho? Control your pee. Wear a freaking diaper.” To which, Raqesh says he wishes he could and ask Bigg Boss to provide diapers.

Shamita is seen laughing in between. The video is captioned as ‘Nature ka ya Connection ka, kiski call pe dhyaan doge aap? #RaqeshBapat ne toh choose kar liya hai. Dekhiye iss jodi ki nok-jhok on #BiggBossOTT 24x7 live channel only on #VootSelect.”

Recently, viewers saw Ridhima Pandit and Pratik getting into a nasty fight. They blamed each other. Pratik said that Ridhima made fun of his parents and on this, the actress said he does the same with everyone. Later, she apologised to him.

