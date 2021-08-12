Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty is suffering from THIS disease; Says ‘Can’t have normal food’

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty is currently been seen in the controversial show Bigg Boss OTT. Her constants fights with other contestants is making headlines. And every time she is raising her voice is for food. Recently, in one of the episodes, viewers saw the actress disclosed that she is suffering from a disease called Colitis and can’t have normal food.

It happened so that in one of the recent episodes, a fight took place between Shamita and Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh. It happened after Akshara complained that she was not getting proper food because of some contestants. As reported by ETimes TV, the Bhojpuri actress was upset after the actress had requested all not eat gluten-free granules. It is worth mentioning here that the granules have been specially sent for Shamita and Neha Bhasin inside the house because of their medical condition.

The report also states that the Mohabbatein actress said she cannot eat normal food as she has a Colitis problem. However, this conversation escalated to another level when Akshara brought this topic again.

To note, Colitis is inflammation of your colon, also known as your large intestine. And the one who suffers colitis, will feel discomfort and pain in their abdomen that may be mild and reoccurring over a long period, or severe and appearing suddenly.

Till now, Shamita is managing to be in the headlines. She had recently revealed that Nishant Bhatt had once crossed the line with her and so she always maintains distance from him.

