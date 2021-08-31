Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty tears letter from her family to save Raqesh Bapat from nomination

In the last few episodes of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT, it is seen that the connections in the house are becoming stronger and they have become close. In the recent episode, Shamita and Raqesh were asked for saving one among them, Shamita tears her letter and nominates herself.

With every passing day, the bond between connections is becoming more intense. As the nominations for the week are nearing, Shamita and Raqesh Bapat were called inside the confession room and were asked to mutually decide who will be nominated and who will be safe. The contestants who will be saved will get to read the letter sent by their families.

Shamita Shetty tore up the letter sent by her family and nominated herself to save Raqesh. She also makes him read the letter sent by his family. Raqesh becomes emotional and cries, Shamita also cries and locks herself in washroom. Raqesh is seen standing outside the washroom as he gets emotional and hugs Neha Bhasin. Raqesh and Shamita then hug each other and cry their hearts out. He tells her that she should have discussed it with him before tearing the letter. She tells him to not feel guilty and assures him that her family is doing fine. Raqesh kisses her on the forehead to express his gratitude.