Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty & Zeeshan Khan recreate iconic scene from Shilpa Shetty's Dhadkan

Zeeshan Khan and Shamita Shetty are bonding well in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. The Kumkum Bhagya actor is already creating a strong mark for himself with his personality. He has been compared to by Bigg Boss OTT host . And today, a new video was shared where both the actors were seen recreating the iconic scene from the film Dhadkan.

Sharing the video, the makers wrote, “Relive the iconic film Dhadkan as our Zee steps into Suniel Shetty's shoes with Shamita Shetty playing her sister's role in the film. Cute isn't it?” In the video, Zeeshan is seen delivering the dialogue, “Tum Mujhe Bhool Jao, Yeh Mai Hone Nahi Doonga'” to the actress. She is dressed in a nightdress. Their performance left all other contestants impressed. They praised the actor. To note, the film Dhadkan stars and Suniel Shetty in the lead roles.

was also a part of the film. Coming back to the film, Dhadkan was released in 2000 and has been directed by Dharmesh Darshan. The romantic drama is inspired by the novel Wuthering Heights and also features Mahima Chaudhary, Parmeet Sethi, Kiran Kumar, Sushma Seth and Manjeet Kullar in pivotal roles.

Click here to view the video:

Recently, the Mohabbatein actress had said that she is fond of Zeeshan’s positive nature and would love to connect with him. The show is aired on OTT for six weeks and will then return to television which will be hosted by .

