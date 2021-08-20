Bigg Boss OTT: Shamity Shetty announces the new Boss Lady and Boss Man of the house

The past few days in the Bigg Boss house have been full of chaos and bucketful of drama. The captaincy task was also filled with problems and issues as the contestants could not coordinate with one another. Today the new captains of the show will be declared on the show as Zeeshan Khan and Divya Agarwal become the new boss man and boss lady.

As per the new promo of the show, the present Boss Man and Boss Lady, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty will be declaring the new captains for the upcoming week. Divya is seen screaming and running towards them in excitement and Zeeshan is also seen overjoyed with the news. He and Divya hugged as they shared their happiness. Neha Bhasin also hugged her and congratulated her.

See promo here:

Divya Agarwal has been in the limelight from the start of the show with her frequent fights in the kitchen with Pratik Sehajpal. She also spoke rudely with Shamita Shetty and was called out by host for talking behind her. Shamita Shetty was shocked and stated that it was an eye opener. She added that she did not even know about her before the show.

Divya Agarwal has been part of numerous television shows including MTV Splitsvilla 10, MTV Ace of Space 1, Roadies: Real Heroes, and others. She has worked in web series.